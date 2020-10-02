When Zomato delivered a love letter from Pizza...

The heartfelt letter was delivered to users' mailboxes as a part of a mailer campaign.
There are countless memes on the internet that wax eloquent about how pizza will never betray you, let you down, or hurt you in any way. This was the theme of Zomato's new mailer campaign. With promises to be extra cheesy, and to deliver flavour, no matter what the person's mood, the email campaign certainly struck a chord.
After sending us a CV for Biriyani - Zomato's latest mailer campaign reminds users about the special place that pizza has in their hearts.
With the subject line - 'Pizza has sent you a love letter! 💖', the email campaign found its way to subscribers inboxes. Clicking on the 'Order Now' button took us to Zomato, where we were shown restaurants serving pizza in and around the area.
This is the third e-mailer campaign that attempts to personify food. On 24th September, a Zomato mailer with the subject line 'Biryani and 3 others are following you' landed in our inbox and gave us a glimpse of the social media handles that certain foods would have if they were on Instagram. The bios were full of puns and don't miss the usernames chosen too.