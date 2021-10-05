Will ‘Mythpat’ join Professor and the ‘Money Heist’ gang?

The video shows a fun banter between Mythpat and the Professor of ‘Money Heist’, where the latter gives the former a suspicious call at 2 a.m and delivers a special box. The box contains ‘Money Heist’ merchandise like the limited edition ‘Bella Caio’ Pepsi cans and bottles, a bobblehead and more. The box also has a letter written by the Professor, where he shows his interest in making Mythpat a part of his team.