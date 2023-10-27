X launches audio and video calling features

X formerly known as Twitter, has introduced audio and video call features on the platform, exclusively available to Premium users.
X users can now connect through audio and video calls on iOS devices. Musk, the platform owner, posted about the new update on X, sharing details to activate call service.
Linda Yaccarino, CEO, X also shared a screenshot showing the video call feature in action.
Though the ability to call users is available to Premium users only paying $8 per month, subscribers can call anyone on X, provided that they sent a direct message to the user at least once before. The recipient of the call does not need to be a Premium subscriber.
To initiate a call, go to the direct message inbox, select a conversation, and click the phone icon to choose between audio or video calls. An interesting advantage is that users don't need to provide a phone number to use these calling features, adding to the convenience of the service.
By default users can receive calls from the accounts they follow, it can be controlled using management options in the direct message settings page. Latest version of the app is a must.