YouTube announces stream and shop social commerce experience

Viewers of a live stream will now be able to shop from it too, alongside their favourite creators between 15-22 November.
YouTube has announced that from November 15-22, it will be hosting what it calls the YouTube Holiday Stream and Shop, a week of shoppable livestreams hosted by notable creators. In a blog post, it mentions that there has been marked growth of live, with over half a million channels live streaming for the first time in 2020.
"Livestreaming is increasingly becoming shopping-focused with creators going live to review products, drop new merch, and discuss their shopping hauls. According to a Talk Shoppe survey in the U.S., 89% of viewers agree that YouTube creators give recommendations they can trust," reads the post.
During these livestreams, users, would have the opportunity to interact with creators and other fans, give feedback, enjoy exclusive discounts and product drops, and browse and checkout without ever leaving the livestream.