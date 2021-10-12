YouTube brings creators together for #CreateWithCare campaign

Encouraging more creators to take the pledge, while reiterating the significant role technology can play in empowering women in India, Rekha Sharma, chairperson, National Commission for Women, added, “Empowering women in India is at the heart of our agenda. We recognise that the Internet and technology platforms can play an invaluable role in enhancing opportunities for women, when it remains a safe space. It is critical, therefore, for platforms and regulators to join hands with creators in creating a safe online ecosystem in which women can thrive.”