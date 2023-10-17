Zomato delivery girl riding a superbike in Indore, turns out to be fake

Zomato’s CEO has stated that the company has nothing to do with the girl and the she is not their employee.
The video, posted by Rajiv Mehta on X, alleges that Zomato's Indore Marketing Head orchestrated a promotional stunt by hiring a model to drive around the city with an empty Zomato bag. The girl in question was observed riding a superbike without wearing a helmet, clad in a Zomato t-shirt and shorts.
Social media erupted with speculation, with some users humourously suggesting that the girl might be Zomato's future Marketing Head. Simultaneously, concerns were raised about her lack of a helmet, prompting calls for police intervention.
Responding to the user who shared the video on X, Deepinder Goyal, Zomato’s CEO, stated, “Hey! We had absolutely nothing to do with this. We don’t endorse helmet-less biking. Also, we don’t have an Indore Marketing Head.”
Goyal acknowledged the commendable work of women engaged in food delivery for a living but clarified that the girl in the video is not affiliated with their network.
The incident appears to be an independent effort by the girl to gain attention on social media, rather than an orchestrated promotional campaign by Zomato.