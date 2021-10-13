Zomato makes a hardcore non-vegetarian try Navratri vrat food in latest video

The video stars Zomato's marketing manager Sahiba Bali as well as content creator and influencer Viraj Ghelani.
It's that time of the year again when the people celebrating Navratri are put to test - not eating non-vegetarian food, or indulging in any other vices. What happens when a hardcore non-vegetarian tries Navratri food for the first time?
For context, during Navratri, certain types of food are restricted and tradition encourages people to eat fruits, milk and milk products, fruit juice, kheer, and grains like rajgira, sago, bhagar and singhara, instead.
Zomato's marketing manager Sahiba Bali has starred in videos for the leading food delivery platform in the past. In an earlier interview with afaqs!, she mentioned that she is a huge foodie and loves trying different types of food.
This latest video also features Bali, who is learning Garba dance moves, and content creator and influencer Viraj Ghelani joking about how Navratri is the Gujarati Tinder, as people sometimes also get married during this time. Some of the dishes that Bali samples include sabudana khichdi, rajgira ki roti, farali chivda, and jalebis.
Bali has starred in multiple content pieces for Zomato in the past. She has also starred in an ad for the brand.