Zomato’s creative brief for users miffed with 'rich butter chicken' and 'creamy pasta' ads

Zomato Loot is an opportunity for customers miffed with its repetitive 'rich butter chicken' and 'creamy pasta' ads to make a Zomato ad themselves.
Zomato’s latest digital campaign #zomatoloot is a creative brief for its customers. With this, the brand puts the reins of brand storytelling in the hands of the very users it tries to lure with its many newsletters, discounts, memes and ads.
The brand received some flak on social media because of its repetitive and ‘unskippable’ YouTube ads. To be particular, the ones that had ‘rich butter chicken’ and ‘creamy pasta’ in the ad copy. The brand now seeks an ad that customers would actually ‘like to watch’.
To qualify, the ads have to be funny and less than a minute long. They have to be posted on Instagram with #zomatoloot until October 2. Winners will get Rs 25 lakhs, get featured on YouTube and TV.