Famed Indian publisher and founder of Stardust magazine Nari Hira is no more

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He owned Magna Publishing which publishes magazines such as Stardust, Society, Health, Savvy, and Showtime.
Famed publisher Nari Hira passed away on August 23, 2024. He was 86 years of age.
He owned Mumbai-based Magna Publishing which published magazines such as Stardust, Society, Health, Savvy, and Showtime. They used to rule the readership numbers in their heyday.
“RIP Nari Hira, the genius of Indian publishing. The magazine revolution began when he launched Stardust. He broke every convention of film coverage & then created a magazine empire based on those principles; be sharp, be blunt but write well & make it look good. I will miss him,” posted journalist Vir Sanghvi on X.
cover image credit: Wikipedia