Industry leaders pour in their tributes after Ratan Tata's passing

Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of one of India's largest conglomerates, Tata Sons, died on Wednesday, 9th October 2024, aged 86. The great-grandson of Jamsetji Tata, the founder of the Tata Group, Mr Tata read Architecture at Cornell University, graduating in 1962. He swiftly joined the family business and assumed the role of chairman in March 1991, a position he held until his retirement on 28th December 2012.

During his tenure as Chairman of Tata Sons, Mr Tata oversaw a remarkable period of growth for the conglomerate. Under his leadership, the Tata Group's turnover expanded from $1.2 billion in 1991 to an impressive $100 billion in the 2011-12 fiscal year, marking a more than 80-fold increase over two decades.

His passing has prompted an outpouring of condolences from prominent figures across India and the world, reflecting on his significant impact on business, philanthropy, and national development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mr Tata's multifaceted legacy, describing him as "a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being." The Prime Minister highlighted Mr Tata's stable leadership and contributions beyond the boardroom, noting his "humility, kindness and unwavering commitment to making our society better."

President Draupadi Murmu emphasised Mr Tata's role in shaping modern India, calling him "an icon who blended corporate growth with nation building, and excellence with ethics." She praised his global vision and commitment to uplifting all sections of society.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, expressed deep personal grief, describing Mr Tata as "a dear friend" whose character and values were inspiring. Mr Ambani noted the remarkable growth of the Tata group under Mr Tata's leadership and his commitment to philanthropy.

It is a very sad day for India and India Inc. Ratan Tata's passing away is a big loss, not just to the Tata Group, but to every Indian.



Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, paid homage to Mr Tata's visionary leadership, calling him "a giant" who "redefined modern India's path." Mr Adani emphasised Mr Tata's embodiment of India's spirit and his far-reaching legacy.

Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, reflected on Mr Tata's enduring influence, stating that "India's economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward" due in large part to Mr Tata's life and work. Mr Mahindra praised Mr Tata's vision of business as a means to improve lives and innovate for the greater good.

I am unable to accept the absence of Ratan Tata.



India’s economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward.

And Ratan’s life and work have had much to do with our being in this position.



Gautam Singhania, chairman and managing director at The Raymond Group, described Mr Tata as "a titan of Indian industry" whose leadership transformed the Tata Group into a global conglomerate. He highlighted Mr Tata's commitment to corporate social responsibility and his belief in the power of business to create a better world.

Arun Shukla, president and director, JK Lakshmi Cement, said in a press note, "The loss of Mr. Ratan Tata is an irreplaceable void for the India. His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence have left an indelible mark on our nation's business landscape. As a pioneer of innovation and corporate social responsibility, his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. I was deeply privileged to have known him and to have been inspired by his work. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones."



International figures also paid tribute. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, shared his personal experience of meeting Mr Tata, praising his "extraordinary business and philanthropic legacy" and his role in mentoring modern business leadership in India.

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, emphasised Mr Tata's global impact via a LinkedIn post:

"Ratan Tata was a visionary leader whose dedication to improving lives left an indelible mark on India—and the world. I had the privilege of meeting him on several occasions, and I was always moved by his strong sense of purpose and service to humanity. Together, we partnered on numerous initiatives to help people lead healthier, more prosperous lives. His commitment to leveraging business for social good was truly inspiring. Ratan's approach to philanthropy was both strategic and deeply compassionate, focusing on long-term, sustainable solutions to some of India's most pressing challenges. His work in areas like rural development, education, and healthcare has improved millions of lives. His loss will be felt around the world for years to come, but I know the legacy he left and the example he set will continue to inspire generations. Ratan showed us all how business leadership can be a force for good in the world."

Børge Brende, president of the World Economic Forum, expressed his sadness at the loss of Mr Tata, praising him as "a visionary leader who transformed Indian industry and played a pivotal role in positioning India as a global player."