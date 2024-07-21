IOS Sports & Entertainment's Monjit Sharma passes away

Prior to joining IOS Sports & Entertainment, Sharma was the CMO of Rhiti Sports Management. With a career spanning nearly three decades, Sharma started his professional life as the regional manager and executive assistant to the MD and Editor in Chief of The Asian Age. Following that, he worked with other companies such as ESPN, where he managed business in eastern and half northern region; Network18, where he was the head of sales for CNBC TV18 and CNBC Awaaz; Viacom18, where he was the director of sales and INX News, where he served as the executive vice president.