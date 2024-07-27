Media leader Vishal Dembla passes away

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
His recent role was senior vice president for Asia at The Economist.
Vishal Dembla, a distinguished leader in the media and tech industry, passed away on July 4, 2024. His family announced his passing on LinkedIn.
In 2019, Dembla was appointed as the chief commercial officer for Southeast Asia at HOOQ. According to his LinkedIn profile, he left the organisation in 2020. His recent role was senior vice president for Asia at The Economist.
Throughout his career, Dembla held numerous senior positions at prominent companies including Warner Bros. Discovery and Reliance Entertainment. His contributions to the media and tech sectors were highly regarded, and he leaves behind a legacy of leadership and innovation.