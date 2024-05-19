Naturals Ice Cream founder Raghunandan Srinivas Kamath passes away at 70

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
On May 18, 2024, Raghunandan Srinivas Kamath, the founder of Naturals Ice Cream and also called the 'Ice Cream man of India', passed away at the age of 70, following a brief illness. He is survived by his wife and two sons, one of whom is Siddhant, the director of Naturals.
The dessert company informed about his demise via an X (formerly Twitter) post, reading "A smile that will never be forgotten. A smile that will keep inspiring us that his era will never end. to the Ice Cream Man of India, who will forever stay in our hearts and yours."
Born to a mango vendor in a Mangaluru village, Kamath established Naturals, now worth an estimated Rs 400 crore. He became a well-known figure in the industry and an inspiration to many.
In 1984, he started the first Natural Ice Cream shop in Juhu Koliwada in Mumbai. At first, he also sold pav bhaji with ice cream to attract customers. Currently, the company has more than 160 shops in 15 states in India.