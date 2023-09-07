Noshir Desai, Lintas old hand and Karishma Advertising founder, is no more

He passed away peacefully on September 6, 2023.
Noshir Desai, an industry veteran, passed away on September 6, 2023.
He began his career during the MCM era and soon moved to work at Everest Advertising. Following this, he joined Lintas, where he handled brands like Godfrey Phillips.
At that time, when the big advertising agencies were setting up sister agencies, "Desai was chosen to lead Karishma Advertising", tells us (afaqs!), Ganapathy Viswanathan, an independent brand consultant. Desai hired him, in the late 80s, to work at Karishma Advertising.
“He made sure Karishma was seen as an independent creative boutique,” Viswanathan remarks.
He did return to Lintas and went on to head the agency’s media business.
Desai, as per the independent consultant, was great at smelling business opportunities and used this skill to ensure Karishma Advertising was at client pitches alongside giant advertising agencies.
“A solid advertising guy,” is how Viswanathan remembers Desai.
Desai’s funeral was held at the crematorium opposite the Four Seasons Hotel in Mumbai on September 7, 2023. The Uthamna will happen at 3.45 pm on September 8, 2023, at the same venue.