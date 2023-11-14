Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi, Chairman Emeritus of Oberoi Group, passes away

He was 94 and was the executive chairman of EIH, the Flagship Company of The Oberoi Group, and the chairman of Oberoi Hotels.
Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi, affectionately known as 'Biki,' the esteemed Chairman Emeritus of the Oberoi Group, breathed his last on November 14 at the age of 94.
In an official statement, the company said, “It is with profound grief and sorrow that we wish to inform you of the peaceful passing of our beloved leader, P.R.S. Oberoi, chairman Emeritus earlier today. His passing is a significant loss for The Oberoi Group and the hospitality industry in India and overseas."
The statement welcomed anyone from within The Oberoi Group and those who knew him to attend and pay their respects. The company also requested prayers for PRS Oberoi at their hotels and the Corporate Office.
Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor paid tribute to Biki Oberoi as a true legend who elevated the art of detail and advanced the concept of intuitive hospitality. Drawing a parallel to JRD Tata's impact on aviation, Kapoor expressed confidence in Vikram and Arjun Oberoi, the successors, to script the next chapters.
PRS Oberoi, the executive chairman of EIH and chairman of Oberoi Hotels, was instrumental in transforming Oberoi Hotels into international luxury destinations. Recognised for his belief in the value of people within an organisation and his emphasis on quality hospitality management, PRS Oberoi leaves behind a legacy that shaped the outlook of the Indian hotel business.