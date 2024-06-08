Ramoji Rao, founder of ETV and Ramoji Film City passes away at 87

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Ramoji Group owns several companies including Eenadu newspaper, ETV Network, Priya Foods, Kalanjali, Ushakiran Movies and the Ramoji Film City near Hyderabad.
Cherukuri Ramoji Rao, the media mogul and founder of the Telugu news and entertainment network ETV, passed away at the age of 87 in Hyderabad.
Rao was undergoing treatment for the past few days, breathed his last at 4:50 am, according to ETV Telangana, one of the Ramoji Group's channels.
Rao was a distinguished recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour. He is celebrated for establishing the Ramoji Group, which includes the world's largest integrated film production facility, Ramoji Film City, located in Telangana’s capital.
His mortal remains have been transferred to his residence at the Film City.
Born on November 16, 1936, Ramoji Rao launched Eenadu, a leading Telugu language daily newspaper, in 1974. He significantly contributed to the Telugu film industry, producing over 50 films and telefilms.
Rao's legacy includes the founding of Eenadu newspaper, the ETV Network of television channels and Usha Kiran Movies, a film production company.
The Ramoji Group encompasses a diverse portfolio of businesses, including Margadarsi Chit Fund, Ramadevi Public School, Priya Foods, Kalanjali, and the Dolphin Group of Hotels in Andhra Pradesh.