Abhay Ojha no longer Zee Media CEO; Dr Idris Loya to take over

Abhay Ojha is no longer the chief executive officer of Zee Media, the company said in a regulatory filing on May 6.
In a meeting, held on May 6, the Board of Directors approved and confirmed the cessation of his employment from the organisation and his consequent cessation as the CEO, with effect from May 4, 2024.
According to sources, Dr Idris Loya, the chief technology officer, will now take over the role.
Ojha joined Zee Media as the chief business officer in February 2022. He was elevated to the position of CEO in May 2023. In April, Piyush Choudhary, chief manager - legal at Zee Media also tendered his resignation.