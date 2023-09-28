ABP Network CEO Avinash Pandey re-elected as President of IAA India Chapter

Abhishek Karnani assumed the role of Vice-President, Nandini Das was appointed as Secretary, and Jaideep Gandhi took on the position of Treasurer.
ABP Network CEO Avinash Pandey has been re-elected as the president of the International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter. The decision was made during the IAA's Annual General Meeting, where other office bearers were also elected.
Abhishek Karnani, president of the Free Press Journal Group, was elected as the vice-president, Nandini Das as the secretary, and Jaideep Gandhi, founder of Another Idea, as the treasurer. Additionally, five voting members were elected, including Srinivasan K Swamy, M.V. Shreyams Kumar, Prasanth Kumar, Anant Goenka, and Janak Sarda. Megha Tata, CEO of Cosmos-Maya, will continue as the immediate past president.
Avinash Pandey, said: "The India Chapter of the IAA is arguably the most active industry Association of its kind in the country. Its initiatives cover a wide spectrum of areas including saluting excellence in Marketing, Creativity and communicating Sustainability. In the year gone by, we also started Tech Pulse to cater to the growing digital market. The IAA has always maintained that what is good, is good for business and in that spirit it has converted its Voice of Change initiative into a nation-wide movement aimed at breaking the gender bias in advertising and the entertainment industry.
In the year ahead we will also be spear-heading two initiatives where we walk the talk that Communication is a Force for Good, and will also once again lead a group of CEO's to the USA to study the latest developments in communication."