Posterscope's Haresh Nayak quits dentsu

Harish Nayak, president for dentsu’s Posterscope Asia Pacific and Sahil Arora, head of CSR, Indeed, dentsu India are the recent exits that follow a series of high-level exits from the agency.
Arora headed Indeed, the CSR consulting arm of Dentsu that supports clients on CSR strategy, execution and monitoring aspect. Nayak headed operations under Dentsu International for Posterscope (OOH), Brandscope (OOH), Ambient OOH, Hyperspace (Shoppers & Rural marketing), InDeed (CSR Advisory), Indeed (Smart city) & Story Lab (Content, Celebrity & Sports Management).
Post these exits dentsu released an official statement which says, "To stay ahead of the growth opportunities and potential we see for our clients and our teams we are accelerating into dentsu India 2.0. This is crucial to realising our global ambition of becoming the most integrated network in the world, simplifying and transforming our business to deliver greater agility, speed to market, and increased value to our clients."
The statement also mentions that as part of this transformation, its OOH businesses will be aligned into Amplifi, our supply-side management platform, under the leadership of Divya Karani, CEO, Media India following the departure of Nayak.
"Out of Home advertising is an incredibly important part of the Media environment for dentsu and our clients, and we will continue to grow our market-leading expertise and results in outdoor advertising with a strong and continued focus on innovation, locally relevant solutions and integration to deliver competitive advantage to our clients."
