Nidhi Razdan quits NDTV three days after Sreenivasan Jain's exit

The channel’s group president Suparna Singh, chief strategy officer Arijit Chatterjee, chief technology and Kawaljit Singh Bedi, product officer had quit the network.
Nidhi Razdan has resigned as the executive editor of NDTV, this news came after three days when Sreenivasan Jain announced that his three-decade journey is coming to an end.
Razdan made this announcement on Twitter.
There are series of resignations coming up in the news network after the senior journalist Ravish Kumar who resigned right after the channel’s founders and promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy resigned as directors on the board of RRPR Holding Private Limited (RRPRH), leading to the eventual takeover of the company by the Adani Group.
Announcing the resignations, NDTV had said the company was in the process of putting up a new leadership team that will set a fresh strategic direction and goals for the broadcaster.