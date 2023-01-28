Sreenivasan Jain quits NDTV

He was a part of New Delhi Television for nearly three decades.
Senior journalist Sreenivasan Jain has quit NDTV.
"Hi all. An amazing, nearly three-decade long run at NDTV comes to an end today. The decision to resign wasn’t easy, but .. it is what it is. More later." he tweeted announcing his move.
Jain's move follows the path of senior journalist Ravish Kumar who resigned right after the channel’s founders and promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy resigned as directors on the board of RRPR Holding Private Limited (RRPRH), leading to the eventual takeover of the company by the Adani Group.
Other senior figures to leave the media house after the acquisition were Suparna Singh, president, Arijit Chatterjee, chief strategy officer and Kawaljit Singh Bedi, chief technology and product officer.