By afaqs! news bureau
People Spotting

Air India onboards Partha Ghosh as the head of global communications

He previously worked with Samsung as the VP & head, corporate communications & corporate citizenship.

Air India has roped in Partha Ghosh as the head of global communications. He joins the company after a nearly nine year stint at Samsung. 

Ghosh parted ways with Samsung last week as the VP & head, corporate communications, digital communications & CSR after eight years and eight months according to his LinkedIn profile. 

In the past, Ghosh has also held senior editorial positions at The Economic Times in Delhi and Ahmedabad.

Have news to share? Write to us atnewsteam@afaqs.com
SamsungAir IndiaPartha Ghosh