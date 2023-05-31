Air India onboards Partha Ghosh as the head of global communications

He previously worked with Samsung as the VP & head, corporate communications & corporate citizenship.
Air India has roped in Partha Ghosh as the head of global communications. He joins the company after a nearly nine year stint at Samsung.
Ghosh parted ways with Samsung last week as the VP & head, corporate communications, digital communications & CSR after eight years and eight months according to his LinkedIn profile.
In the past, Ghosh has also held senior editorial positions at The Economic Times in Delhi and Ahmedabad.