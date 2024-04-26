Amagi ropes in Richard Perkett as chief product officer

As chief product officer, Richard is set to steer Amagi’s product strategy with an acute focus that is aligned with customers' goals and priorities. His role will involve pinpointing their unique challenges and also deeply understanding their specific needs. Richard's strategic vision and sharp insights are crucial as Amagi aims to develop targeted solutions that effectively address these challenges and aid in its customers' success. His leadership is expected to greatly enhance the company’s capacity to tailor offerings in ways that truly resonate with and benefit customers, ensuring Amagi’s products are indispensable tools for their progress.