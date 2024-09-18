Amazon India appoints Samir Kumar as country manager

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Kumar will take over from Manish Tiwary and will assume operational responsibilities for India on October 1.
Amazon India, an e-commerce company, has appointed Samir Kumar as the country manager, succeeding Manish Tiwary. As per media reports, Kumar is currently collaborating with Tiwary during the transition and will officially take over operational responsibilities for India from October 1.
In addition to his new role, Amazon's 25-year veteran Kumar will continue overseeing Amazon's consumer businesses in the Middle East, South Africa, and Turkey.
He joined Amazon in 1999 and was a key member of the original team that planned and launched Amazon.in in 2013.
With this transition, Amazon's leadership team—Saurabh Srivastava (categories), Harsh Goyal (everyday essentials), Amit Nanda (marketplace), and Aastha Jain (growth initiatives)—will now report to Samir Kumar.
Meanwhile, Kishore Thota (emerging markets shopping experience) will report directly to Amit Agarwal, Amazon's senior vce president for emerging markets.