Amazon India's country head Manish Tiwary has resigned

He leaves after an eight-year stint at the American e-comm major.
Manish Tiwary, the India chief of Amazon, has put down his papers “amid mounting pressure from competitors,” reports TechCrunch.
He joined the American e-tailer in May 2016 after spending over 18 years at Unilever with stints in India and the Gulf.
Tiwary’s resignation comes a few days after Amazon announced its results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company's ad revenue increased by 20% to $12.7 billion from $10.6 billion in 2023.
As per TechCrunch, Amazon faces stiff competition from domestic rivals Flipkart and Meesho.
“Manish Tiwary, Country Manager for Amazon India, has decided to pursue an opportunity outside of the company,” Amazon spokesperson Aditia Bhalla told TechCrunch in a statement.
The statement also mentioned Amit Agarwal, SVP India and Emerging Markets, who "will remain closely involved with the Amazon.in team, guiding its strong bench of leaders to deliver on this opportunity.”