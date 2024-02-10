Amway India onboards Rajneesh Chopra as new chief executive

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Previously he was working as the chief commercial officer for Immunotec, a Texas-based direct selling wellness company.
Amway, an American multi-level marketing company, has appointed Rajneesh Chopra as its new chief executive for India, as reported by The Economic Times.
He has worked with the company in the past for more than 23 years. In his new role, he succeeds Anshu Budhraja, who exited the company a few months back. In India, Amway's primary product offerings consist of Nutrilite nutrition and Artistry cosmetics.
Chopra is a business leader with over 29 years of experience in direct selling, social commerce and digital transformation. He initiated his professional journey in 1995 at Revlon as an assistant manager in sales and marketing. He played a pivotal role in introducing Revlon in India and successfully launched fragrances in the country.
Later, he transitioned to become the business development manager at Amway, where he laid the groundwork for a strong partnership with key field leaders in India and various global markets.
During his stint at Immunotec, Chopra headed the company’s plan involving all global markets, sales, marketing, field incentives, events, rewards and recognition, digital footprint and science departments.