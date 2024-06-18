Anil Jayaraj moves on from Viacom18 Sports

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He was associated with the organisation for over two years.
As per a report from Economic Times, Anil Jayaraj has moved on from Viacom18 Sports. He held the position of the chief executive officer at the organisation and contributed to the company for over two years.
This development has come at a time as the Reliance Industries-backed company is in the process of merging with Walt Disney's Star India. Sources familiar with the situation reported that the veteran media executive submitted his resignation on Monday, June 17, 2024.
As CEO, Jayaraj expanded Viacom18's sports business on TV and digital platforms like Sports18 and JioCinema. Under his leadership, Viacom18 secured major properties such as the Indian Premier League's (IPL) digital rights, the BCCI media rights, the Women's Premier League (WPL), and the 2024 Olympics.
Prior to joining Viacom18, Jayaraj was in charge of ad sales for Disney Star's sports network, Star Sports. He created the revenue plan for seven IPL seasons for both Star Sports and Viacom18.
Over his nearly 27-year career, Jayaraj has also held top marketing roles at Pidilite Industries, BP - Marine & Energy Lubricants, and Castrol.