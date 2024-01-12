Anita Nayyar moves on from Patanjali

She was the COO - media, branding and communication at the FMCG company.
Anita Nayyar has stepped down from her position at Patanjali. Nayyar had joined the FMCG company in 2021 as the COO - media, branding and communication.
Prior to this, she was the head-customer strategy & relationships at ZEE 5. She was also the CEO India and South East Asia at Havas Media Group and spent thirteen years at the organisation. Nayyar was also the Executive Director at Starcom prior to her stint at Havas Media Group.
Nayyar has also played leadership roles in companies like. Ogilvy, Lintas-Initiative Media, Mediacom and Mudra. Her next move remains unknown as of now.