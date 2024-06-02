Anuj Bhasin is the chief revenue officer of Jagran New Media

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Anuj Bhasin has joined Jagran New Media as the chief revenue officer. Bhasin announced his appointment via a LinkedIn post on June 2nd, 2024.
Bhasin has previously worked with companies such as ESPN, where he was the director of sales and go-to marketing strategy; Network18, where he was the regional head of branded content; HT Media, where he was the deputy general manager of marketing solutions, among other companies.
As per Bhasin's LinkedIn profile, his role at Jagran will be to forge partnerships to implement the existing corporate strategic blueprint and devise supplementary strategies to achieve organisational objectives. He will also collaborate closely with finance, product management, and marketing units to formulate pricing strategies and business frameworks.