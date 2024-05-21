Anuj Rathi set to take over as CEO of Flipkart-owned Cleartrip

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He will replace Ayyappan R, the current CEO of Cleartrip, who is leaving the company after 11 years.
Flipkart has brought in Anuj Rathi to take over as the new CEO of its travel booking division Cleartrip, taking over from Ayyappan R, as reported by ET.
Cleartrip has not had a CEO since Ayyappan R, a former Flipkart executive, left. Rathi, who previously held the position of chief product and marketing officer at fintech firm Jupiter, joined in September of the previous year.
Rathi is coming back to Flipkart after a 12-year absence. In the meantime, he also held positions at Walmart's parent company, Snapdeal, and Swiggy, where he worked for more than seven years and left as the senior VP of revenue and growth. He graduated from IIT Kanpur and has over 18 years of industry experience.