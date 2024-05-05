Aparna Purohit quits Amazon Prime Video

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The head of India and SEA Originals has been associated with the OTT platform for over eight years.
Aparna Purohit, head of India and SEA Originals, Amazon Prime Video, has stepped down, according to sources close to the development. Prime Video has not confirmed her exit yet.
Purohit has been associated with Prime Video for over eight years. She joined the OTT platform as the head of creative development in January 2016 and became the head of India Originals in April 2019.
In a career spanning over 17 years, she has worked with Cinestaan Film Company, Mumbai Mantra Media, National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), BIG Pictures and UTV Motion Pictures.