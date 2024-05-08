Aparna Purohit to return to her entrepreneurial roots: Prime Video

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Purohit has been associated with Prime Video for over eight years.
On the departure of Aparna Purohit, head of originals, India and Southeast Asia, a Prime Video spokesperson said, "Over the past eight years Aparna has played a key role in developing some of the most-loved and popular Amazon Originals for India. She’s championed authentic, rooted and diverse narratives that made Prime Video’s local Original content resonate with audiences. She was also the driving force behind the diversity initiatives at Prime Video, significantly increasing female participation in storytelling in front of and behind the camera. Aparna will now be returning to her entrepreneurial roots and continue to work on bar-raising stories. We deeply value her contributions to Prime Video that has made us the home for stories, storytellers and talent, and wish her the best in her new role."
Additionally, Purohit shared a mail to the organisation, saying, "Each of you has played an invaluable role in this journey. Working alongside you has been an enriching experience filled with camaraderie, laughter, and shared ambitions. Your support, guidance, and friendship have been the pillars of strength that have sustained me through the highs and lows."
"As I bid adieu, I realise that I'm not leaving behind anything. Every memory, every lesson learned, every bond forged will be etched in my heart as I embark on this new adventure. I am confident that our paths will cross again, and I eagerly look forward to staying connected and collaborating soon in the future. Please take care of our babies, our shows and movies, as I cheer for them from a distance. May they continue to thrive and bring joy to audiences far and wide," she added.