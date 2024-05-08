Aparna Purohit to return to her entrepreneurial roots: Prime Video

On the departure of Aparna Purohit, head of originals, India and Southeast Asia, a Prime Video spokesperson said, "Over the past eight years Aparna has played a key role in developing some of the most-loved and popular Amazon Originals for India. She’s championed authentic, rooted and diverse narratives that made Prime Video’s local Original content resonate with audiences. She was also the driving force behind the diversity initiatives at Prime Video, significantly increasing female participation in storytelling in front of and behind the camera. Aparna will now be returning to her entrepreneurial roots and continue to work on bar-raising stories. We deeply value her contributions to Prime Video that has made us the home for stories, storytellers and talent, and wish her the best in her new role."