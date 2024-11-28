Leander Paes's Flying Man Ventures appoints Apurva Sircar as CEO

Apurva Sircar joins Flying Man Ventures as chief executive officer (CEO). Prior to this role, Apurva was working with Bandhan Bank as head of marketing. He was with the bank for over seven years.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Sircar is an experienced professional specialising in marketing strategy, brand building, market development, experiential marketing, advertising, and digital marketing.

In a career spanning close to two decades, Sircar has worked with Heinz India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Birla Sun Life Insurance and Ageas Federal Life Insurance.