Arjun Mohan steps down as Byju's CEO, founder Raveendran to resume daily operations leadership

Byju's announced a major reorganisation to streamline its operations and position the company for long-term success. As part of this strategic shift, Byju's is consolidating its businesses into three focused divisions - (1) The Learning App (2) Online Classes and Tuition Centres, and (3) Test-prep. This new structure will enable each vertical to be nimbler, cost-efficient, and better equipped to capitalise on market opportunities while leveraging the power of the Byju's brand and ecosystem. Each of these units will have separate leaders who will independently run the businesses sustainably to ensure profitability.