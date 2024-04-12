Ashima Mehra is the new CEO of FCB India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Prior to this, Mehra served as executive director of Leo Burnett India.
FCB India, part of the FCB Group in India, a global advertising agency network, announces the appointment of Ashima Mehra as the new chief executive officer.
Ashima is an accomplished advertising professional with over two decades of experience building new-age brands. With a background spanning creative roles to strategic account management, she possesses a unique blend of creativity, strategic insight, and client-focused expertise working in advertising agencies and also with noteworthy companies such as Reckitt and Godfrey Philips.
As FCB India's new CEO, Ashima will be responsible for overseeing the agency's operations, driving business growth, nurturing client relationships, and fostering a culture of creativity and innovation.
Ashima joined the agency from Leo Burnett India, where she served as an executive director and played a pivotal role in driving business expansion and enhancing market presence.