Ashwini Vaishnaw gets I&B Ministry, keeps MeitY and Railways

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appointed Ashwini Vaishnaw as the new Information and Broadcasting (I&B) minister of the NDA government, replacing Anurag Thakur from the previous government.
Vaishnaw retains the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Railway ministries. Working alongside him will be Loganathan Murugan, who keeps his role as minister of state in the I&B ministry.
The new I&B minister started his public service career as a civil servant in the Indian Administrative Service. He then pursued an MBA at Wharton, following it with stints at GE Transportation and Siemens, and he then kicked off his political career.