Asianxt Digital Technologies witnesses leadership reshuffle

Asianxt Digital Technologies (ADTPL) has appointed Venkatraman V as the new chairman after Rajesh Kalra quit as the executive chairman last week, according to sources close to the development. Neeraj Kohli has been appointed as chairman of Asianet News Network (ANNPL) and Frank Thomas has been appointed as its CEO. ANNPL is the network's Malayalam news channel.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Kalra will continue to contribute to the company as a board member.

Venkatraman brings over two decades of experience in business strategy, project financing, M&A, and financial management across leading organisations. A Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant, Company Secretary and CFA, he has also qualified the Indian Civil Services in 2001 and is currently the Executive Director of Jupiter Capital.

Kohli will take on the new role, in addition to his role as CEO of ADT. He was previously the chief financial officer at Asianet News Network. Meanwhile, Frank Thomas has been elevated from being the business head to the CEO of Asianet News Network.

Asianxt operates a diverse media portfolio, including Asianetnews.com, a multilingual digital news and entertainment platform in eight languages. It also owns Asianet News Network, which features leading news brands like Asianet News (Malayalam), Asianet Suvarna News (Kannada), and the Kannada Prabha daily. Additionally, Asianxt has its presence in music with IndigoMusic.com, India's international music brand, popular in key markets such as Bangalore and Goa.