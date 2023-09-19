Avinash Pandey re-elected as NBDA President

Pandey had previously held the position of Vice President at NBDA.
Avinash Pandey, the CEO of ABP Network, has been re-elected as the President of the News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA).
Pandey began his career as an assistant manager at The Indian Express before working at TV Today.
Additionally, MV Shreyams Kumar, the managing director of Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing, has been re-elected as the vice president, as per a media report.