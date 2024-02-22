Ayyappan Rajagopal moves on from Flipkart Group

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He was the SVP of the company and CEO of Cleartrip.
Ayyappan Rajagopal has decided to move on from Flipkart Group. He was associated with the company for 11 years in multiple roles. His last role was that of the senior vice president and the CEO of Cleartrip.
He took to LinkedIn to announce the same. He took up the position of senior vice president at Flipkart in April 2023.
Rajagopal has 19 years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to notable organisations namely Myntra, ITC, and Siemens.