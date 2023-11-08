Balaji Telefilms appoints Vivek Koka as Chief Business Officer for the films division

Ekta Kapoor-owned film, television and web content production house Balaji Telefilms has appointed Vivek Koka as the chief business officer of the films division. Vivek Koka is designated to be the CBO of Altt and the films division of Balaji Telefilms. Vivek Koka who has been successfully managing Altt will now also be responsible for heading the films business. Vivek was previously part of Shemaroo Entertainment as the business head on broadcasting (Shemaroo MarathiBana) & digital (Bollywood Category) businesses. Prior to that he has held leadership positions in marketing at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited and Tata Sky across a career spanning 20 years. With a strong background in kickstarting & growing businesses, Vivek will be driving the key business portfolio at Balaji Telefilms.