BBDO India appoints Kaizad Pardiwalla as General Manager-Mumbai & Chief Digital Officer

Commenting on Kaizad’s appointment, Suraja Kishore, CEO-BBDO India said, “Agencies of the future will be shaped by people who can dig their experience as big data and can use their intuition to latch onto possibilities of tomorrow- Kaizad is one such rare talent that we are delighted to have on board with us. A thorough bred professional who has under his belt over 20 years of big data on building brands and business, with Kaizad on our team we at BBDO India are best geared to reimagine the business of advertising and to offer services across customer journey to our clients.”