BBH India appoints Nisheeth Srivastava as executive creative director

Welcoming Nisheeth to the BBH team, Parikshit Bhattaccharya, said, “Nisheeth’s appointment is in line with our objective of building a high talent density team. His vast body of work is a potent combination of culturally rooted insights and progressive ideas. His experience in handling big brand mandates will add another dimension to our game, specifically in Delhi. He joins a high energy, super collaborative creative leadership team comprising Ashwin Palkar, Swati Balani and Arvind Menon. I look forward to their combined magic as they curl a few into the top right corner for our clients.”