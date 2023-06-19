BCCL announces key leadership changes; Sivakumar Sundaram is now CEO (Publishing) & Executive Director

Subramanian Narayanan will be CEO (Media & Investments).
Bennett, Coleman & Co. has announced key leadership changes in an internal memo. Sivakumar Sundaram, chairman of the executive committee of BCCL has now been designated as chief executive officer (publishing) & executive director. He assumed the new role on June 15, 2023. Siva has been with BCCL for more than 32 years in various leadership positions and has successfully handled different roles across multiple functions and businesses.
Subramanian Narayanan, executive director & Group CFO at Entertainment Network India (ENIL) is now CEO (Media & Investments). Additionally, he will take up the role of executive director of BCCL, after receipt of necessary regulatory approvals and will assume the role from July 1, 2023. Subbu has more than 33 years of experience across media, financial services & FMCG businesses. Subbu joined The Times Group in December 2006 and has successfully handled a diverse set of roles across functions and businesses.
Meanwhile, Mohit Jain, executive director, supply chain & RMD, is now chief operating officer (publishing) & executive director. He will report to Siva, and will continue to oversee supply chain, RMD, & External / Government relations for the publishing business.