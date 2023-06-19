BCCL announces key leadership changes; Sivakumar Sundaram is now CEO (Publishing) & Executive Director

Subramanian Narayanan, executive director & Group CFO at Entertainment Network India (ENIL) is now CEO (Media & Investments). Additionally, he will take up the role of executive director of BCCL, after receipt of necessary regulatory approvals and will assume the role from July 1, 2023. Subbu has more than 33 years of experience across media, financial services & FMCG businesses. Subbu joined The Times Group in December 2006 and has successfully handled a diverse set of roles across functions and businesses.