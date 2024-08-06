Bharatendu Kabi joins JSW as EVP & group head of media and communications

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Kabi previously served as the head of corporate communications and corporate social responsibility at Hero MotoCorp.
After working in the automotive industry for nearly two decades, Bharatendu Kabi joins JSW as executive vice president and group head of media and communications, effective August 1, 2024.
He announced the news in a LinkedIn post. Kabi expressed, "Delighted to update that effective August 1, 2024, I have begun the new chapter of my professional journey as Executive VP and Group Head - Media & Communications at the US$24 billion JSW, one of India’s fastest growing conglomerates."
Prior to this, Kabi served as the head of corporate communications and corporate social responsibility at Hero MotoCorp. He was associated with Hero for more than 19 years. He joined the company in 2005 after having worked with PepsiCo for 6 years.
To start the new chapter of his professional journey, he will shift to Mumbai after spending nearly three decades in Delhi-Gurgaon.