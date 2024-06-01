Hero MotoCorp's Bharatendu Kabi moves on after a 19-year stint

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Bharatendu Kabi, who is the head of corporate communications and corporate social responsibility at Hero MotoCorp, has decided to move on from the company after spending nearly two decades with the brand. Kabi announced his departure in a LinkedIn post.
Kabi joined Hero in 2005 after having worked with PepsiCo for six years.
In the LinkedIn post, Kabi thanked the brand's CEO, Niranjan Gupta and executive chairman director Pawan Munjal.