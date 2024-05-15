By afaqs! news bureau
People Spotting

Bira 91's Vishal Gaba joins Push Sports as chief marketing officer

Gaba was previously working as associate director of marketing at Bira 91.

Push Sports, a sports-tech company in India, has appointed Vishal Gaba as its chief marketing officer. The brand was featured on the television show Shark Tank India. Gaba shared the appointment news in a LinkedIn post.

At Push Sports, he will lead strategic marketing initiatives, emphasising brand development, activation, advertising, and consumer advocacy. He mentioned, "I am thrilled to be a part of Push’s journey in contributing towards growth of sports in the country and make India a sporting superpower. Grateful and blessed to be doing something I love, every day."

Gaba was earlier working as assistant director of marketing for Bira 91 for more than two years. Around 2 months ago, he bid farewell to the company through a LinkedIn post.

His experiences include working for Bira 91, BCW Global, The Social Booth, Genesis BCW, Adfactors PR, and Movified as a co-founder. He is an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad and Delhi University.

Have news to share? Write to us atnewsteam@afaqs.com
Bira 91Vishal GabaPush Sports