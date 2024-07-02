Vikram Kharvi is CEO at Bloomingdale Public Relations

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Kharvi will focus on growth, operational excellence, talent development, and expansion into untapped geographies.
Bloomingdale Public Relations, a PR firm in Asia and a full-service communications consulting agency, announces the appointment of Vikram Kharvi as its new chief executive officer (CEO). With over twenty-seven years of strategic communications and marketing expertise, Kharvi is set to lead Bloomingdale PR into a new era of growth and innovation.
Diana Fernandes, founder and group CEO of Bloomingdale Public Relations, expressed her excitement about Kharvi's appointment, "We are pleased to welcome Vikram to our leadership team. His extensive experience and innovative approach to communications will be pivotal in driving Bloomingdale PR to new heights. Vikram's leadership will enhance our capabilities and unlock new opportunities for expansion and creativity. With Vikram at the helm, we are poised to elevate our operations and further solidify our position as a key player in the Industry."
Vikram Kharvi has held senior roles at leading firms such as Adfactors PR, Tata Housing, Sampark PR, ANSSI Wellness, and Indian Express. His expertise in public relations, corporate communication, and traditional and digital marketing demonstrates his capability to lead Bloomingdale PR with exceptional confidence and vision. Kharvi's appointment aims to leverage his extensive expertise to drive Bloomingdale PR's strategic initiatives. He will focus on growth, operational excellence, talent development, and expansion into untapped geographies.
"I am honoured to join Bloomingdale PR," said Vikram Kharvi. "Having known Diana for over a decade, I have always been inspired by her tenacity and entrepreneurial spirit. This role is more than a professional milestone; it's an opportunity to work with a dynamic team that shares my passion for excellence. Together, we will elevate Bloomingdale PR to new heights, transforming it into a powerhouse of strategic communication and brand excellence. I am excited to embark on this journey and drive impactful change across industries and borders."