Bumble India and SEA’s comms director Samarpita Samaddar moves on

From spearheading India’s communications strategy, crafting clutter-breaking campaigns and narratives, challenging outdated societal taboos and traditional norms around dating in a culturally nuanced country like India to leading industry-first, award-winning digital safety campaigns; facilitating a shift in Indian media that now regularly and extensively covers dating & relationships to leading strategic regional campaigns in India; diving into and learning so much about new markets in APAC, Southeast Asia to building advocacy around women’s safety, online abuse and healthy queer relationships, in partnership with some of the incredible non-profit organisations in the country, and then, firefighting to tackle national crises—these past years have been life changing and mind altering in so many ways!