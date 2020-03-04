ByteDance India makes senior-level appointments

Prior to his new role at ByteDance, Radhakrishan was campaign strategist for Aam Aadmi Party. He was also the member of Governing Council of Shabdarth, Publicity Arm of Delhi Government and a director at Krishnamurti Foundation India. He was COO and head of GBM Clients at NEO@Ogilvy, China, between June 2016 and October 2018. He was chief client officer – South East Asia at Millward Brown, Singapore from April 2014 to May 2016. Prior to this, Radhakrishnan was COO, Greater China at Mediacom, GroupM.