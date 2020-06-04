ByteDance’s Sachin Sharma joins LinkedIn

Before joining LinkedIn, Sachin Sharma was director, Sales and Brand Partnerships at ByteDance, the parent company of platforms like TikTok and Vigo video.
Social networking platform LinkedIn has appointed Sachin Sharma as director, Enterprise Marketing Solutions. Prior to the latest appointment, Sharma was director, Sales and Brand Partnerships at ByteDance, the parent company of platforms like TikTok and Vigo video. He joined ByteDance in February last year.
This is also Sharma’s second stint with LinkedIn. He was head, Online Sales for India at LinkedIn before joining ByteDance. With over two decades in the industry, he has been with organisations like Airbnb, Google and Genpact.